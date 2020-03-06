|
|
Lillian Holdsworth Brennan
1919-2020
Gulfport
Lillian Brennan was born in Alton, Louisiana on February 15, 1919 to Lillian and Walter Holdsworth, and died one hundred one years and one week later on February 22, 2020 in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Martina Brennan; her parents, Lillian and Walter Holdsworth; her brothers, Melvin Holdsworth and Walter Holdsworth; and her sister, Ida Brent.
Lillian is survived by her daughters; Patricia (Trish) Brennan McAllister, Dorothy (Dottie) Lee Brennan; her son, James (Jim) Michael Brennan; many grandchildren, more great grandchildren; and several great great grands.
Lillian spent most of her life in New Orleans, and also lived in Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; and Metairie, Louisiana before settling in Gulfport to be near her children.
She owned a dance studio in New Orleans where she taught dance, produced and directed annual reviews and balls for her students. She taught Kindergarten classes in Birmingham, and after being widowed sold real estate in Metairie.
Lillian was an avid bridge player all of her life. She was a member of St. James Apostle Catholic Church in Gulfport and a member of the Swinging Starlets Dance Troop. She enjoyed people, parties, traveling, the New Orleans Saints, and Mardi Gras. She was a very social lady who loved her family and friends, and who will be sorely missed.
Her family thanks the Lakeview Nursing Home's staff for the care and attention given to her in her final years.
The service for Lillian, and her daughter Dottie who passed away on February 22nd, will be at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, March 13th. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a mass at 10:00. Burial will be at the Masonic Temple Cemetery, 400 City Park Ave., New Orleans.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Catholic Charities in memory of Lillian. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Homes, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. Please View and sign the online tribute at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 6, 2020