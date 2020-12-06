Lillian O'Neal Bishop
October 26, 1927 - December 2, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - Lillian O'Neal Bishop, age 93, of Long Beach, passed away on December 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Arno T. O'Neal; second husband, Franklin A. Bishop; and a brother, Jacques Sayag.
She is survived by her children, Robert A. O'Neal (Mary), Wayne O'Neal (Sally), and Michele Herfurth (Kevin); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Orange Grove and retired from Memorial Hospital of Gulfport.
A visitation will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach. A graveside service will be at 11 am at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Chris and Jermain and the staff at Winn Dixie Pharmacy for their care and concern over the years. They would also like to thank a special family friends, Carl Hager, and Dale and Buttons Martin, for being special to her for many years.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
.