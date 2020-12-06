1/1
Lillian O'Neal Bishop
1927 - 2020
Lillian O'Neal Bishop
October 26, 1927 - December 2, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - Lillian O'Neal Bishop, age 93, of Long Beach, passed away on December 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Arno T. O'Neal; second husband, Franklin A. Bishop; and a brother, Jacques Sayag.
She is survived by her children, Robert A. O'Neal (Mary), Wayne O'Neal (Sally), and Michele Herfurth (Kevin); 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Orange Grove and retired from Memorial Hospital of Gulfport.
A visitation will be on Monday, December 7, 2020, from 9:30 – 10:30 am at the Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach. A graveside service will be at 11 am at Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank Chris and Jermain and the staff at Winn Dixie Pharmacy for their care and concern over the years. They would also like to thank a special family friends, Carl Hager, and Dale and Buttons Martin, for being special to her for many years.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com.



Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
DEC
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gulf Pines Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
December 4, 2020
Michele and family,
I’m so sorry to hear about your mom. She was such a sweet and beautiful person. I just loved to listen to her talk. Prayers for you all.
Love you,
Eva Schell King
Eva King
Friend
December 4, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Blayne McPherson
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
