Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery

Lillian Stillwell Buice

Lillian Stillwell Buice Obituary
Lillian Stillwell Buice

May 13, 1930 - March 14, 2020

Pensacola, FL

Lillian Stillwell Buice, 89, of Pensacola, FL passed away March 14, 2020. She was born May 13, 1930 in Glens Falls, New York to Burnette and Augustine Stillwell.

She is preceded in death by parents; three siblings and her stepdaughter, Ginger Buice.

She is survived by her husband, Rev. William R. Buice; children, David Murphy, Kristen Eckleberry (Brian); stepchildren, Suzanne Morgan (Ron), Bonnie Allison (Sam) and Carla Reinlie (Dick); seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at Barrancas National Cemetery. A memorial service will be announced at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
