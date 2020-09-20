Lillian Ware White
1932 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Lillian Ware White, 88, passed away September 11, 2020, in Gulfport. She was born in Gulfport, MS, and is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; three sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by three sons, Greg (Shelia) White, Rick (Paula) White and Mark (Tammy) White; six grandchildren, Lauren, Tyler, Adam, Matthew, Megan, Chad; two great-granddaughters, Ava Ryleigh and Olivia Catherine; one brother-in-law, Tom (Rose) White and sisters-in-law, Molly White and Betty Ware.
Lillian dedicated her life to caring for her family. She made the very best lemon icebox and chocolate pies. She loved to watch the New Orleans Saints football team, but only when her favorite, Drew Brees, was playing. In the 1980s she and Frank lived in Greece and traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East. She was a member of Bel-Aire Baptist Church.
A private service will be held in the Biloxi National Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Seashore Highlands, Notre Dame Hospice, and Dr. Virginia Blalack and staff.
