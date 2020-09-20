1/1
Lillian White
1932 - 2020
Lillian Ware White

1932 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Lillian Ware White, 88, passed away September 11, 2020, in Gulfport. She was born in Gulfport, MS, and is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank; three sisters and four brothers.

She is survived by three sons, Greg (Shelia) White, Rick (Paula) White and Mark (Tammy) White; six grandchildren, Lauren, Tyler, Adam, Matthew, Megan, Chad; two great-granddaughters, Ava Ryleigh and Olivia Catherine; one brother-in-law, Tom (Rose) White and sisters-in-law, Molly White and Betty Ware.

Lillian dedicated her life to caring for her family. She made the very best lemon icebox and chocolate pies. She loved to watch the New Orleans Saints football team, but only when her favorite, Drew Brees, was playing. In the 1980s she and Frank lived in Greece and traveled throughout Europe and the Middle East. She was a member of Bel-Aire Baptist Church.

A private service will be held in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Seashore Highlands, Notre Dame Hospice, and Dr. Virginia Blalack and staff.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
