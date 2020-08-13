Lillie Mae Joseph



Aug 1, 1919 - Aug 10, 2020



Vancleave



Mrs. Lillie Mae Joseph, 101, of Vancleave passed peacefully on Aug 10, 2020 surrounded by devoted family. Lillie Mae was the only child born to the union of John Carr Jr and Lizzie Thompson.



At an early age Lillie Mae lost her mother and was raised by her grandparents, Emanuel and Annie "Roxy" Thompson.



This centenarian and lifelong resident completed 8th grade in Vancleave and as a youth worked picking cotton and in the seafood industry in Biloxi. Her greatest joy aside from her own family was the dozens of children she assisted in raising. To this day many of those now adults with families of their own affectionately call her "Aunt Juicy".



At the age of 14 Lillie Mae gave her life to Christ. Since, she had been a faithful member of the AOH Church Of God where she served as Church Mother and Missionary for many years. She is known as the sweetest soul to grace the walls of the church, always ready and willing to sing a sweet tune or offer kind words of wisdom and encouragement. Her favorite hymn, which she would sing at the slightest hint of request was "Bound for Mount Zion". Maybe it was her infectious smile, her rock-solid faith in God and immense strength no matter what adversity of life came her way. Or maybe it was her ability to always have just the right words of inspiration that made her a confidant to so many. Never too busy to listen and always better for having been in her presence Lillie Mae became a pillar of life for many of her community with everyone who knew her claiming her as their own Gramma or Aunt and most adoringly, Ms. Juicy!



Lillie Mae was joined in matrimony to Mr. Sidney Joseph Sr of New Orleans, LA and was the proud mother of 12 children.



Mrs. Joseph is preceded in death by her parents John and Lizzie Carr, her husband, Sidney Joseph Sr. and 9 of her children; Ardell Gaddis, Carrie Belle Goff, Sidney Joseph II, Arthur Lee Joseph, Irvin Joseph, Marion Joseph, Arstelle, "Strawberry" Joseph, Isaac "Big Time" Joseph, Phala Jones and her adopted son, neighbor and longtime care taker, Jeffrey Payton.



Lillie Mae leaves to cherish her memory her surviving children; Bertha Joseph, Blanche Parker, and Isiah "Cauliflower" Joseph all of Vancleave, her 23 grandchildren, 51 Great-grandchildren, 46 (2nd) Great-grandchildren and 13 (3rd) Great-grandchildren.



Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday Aug 15, 2020 at AOH Church of God, 14121 Omega Rd, Vancleave, MS immediately followed by a brief Interment service, 12 PM (Noon) at the Cedar Grove Cemetery, Burney Rd, Vancleave, MS.



"I don't know how far I'm going but I sure know how far I have come and I just praise and thank the good Lord for how far he has brought me." ~Lillie Mae Joseph~





