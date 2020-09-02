1/1
Linda Ann Stiger
Linda Ann Stiger

1947-2020

Pass Christian

It's with great sadness that the family of Linda Ann Stiger, 72, of Pass Christian, MS announces her passing away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Mrs. Stiger was born in New Orleans, resided in Gulfport for many years, then moved to Pass Christian from Destrehan, LA several months ago. She was a graduate of St. John High School, class of 1965. She then became a Registered Nurse while attending Charity Hospital School of Nursing. She also previously worked as a paralegal for various attorneys. Mrs. Stiger was a certified case manager and was previously employed with Exam Works. Currently she was self-employed and contracted with Quinlan Medical Management. She enjoyed fishing, arts and crafts, and embroidering. She was a member of the Volunteers of America (VOA).

Mrs. Stiger was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph M. and Gladys Lenaz Gipson.

Survivors include her husband, Larry J. Stiger; daughters, Melissa Weber and Lauren Stiger Finger; sons, James A. Weber and Danny Weber; a brother, Dana Gipson; 10 grandchildren and several cousins.

The funeral service will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport at 2:00 PM, where friends may visit beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.

The family prefers memorials be made to either Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation, 4500 13th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me'. – Erma Bombeck"

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 2, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
September 1, 2020
Larry, Sid and I were very upset to hear about Linda's passing. Our prayers are with Linda, You, and the family. I love you Larry.
Pam Laurent
Friend
September 1, 2020
Larry,
My sincere condolences to you and your family. My thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Karen Vix
Karen Vix
Friend
