Linda Ann Stiger
1947-2020
Pass Christian
It's with great sadness that the family of Linda Ann Stiger, 72, of Pass Christian, MS announces her passing away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020.
Mrs. Stiger was born in New Orleans, resided in Gulfport for many years, then moved to Pass Christian from Destrehan, LA several months ago. She was a graduate of St. John High School, class of 1965. She then became a Registered Nurse while attending Charity Hospital School of Nursing. She also previously worked as a paralegal for various attorneys. Mrs. Stiger was a certified case manager and was previously employed with Exam Works. Currently she was self-employed and contracted with Quinlan Medical Management. She enjoyed fishing, arts and crafts, and embroidering. She was a member of the Volunteers of America (VOA).
Mrs. Stiger was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph M. and Gladys Lenaz Gipson.
Survivors include her husband, Larry J. Stiger; daughters, Melissa Weber and Lauren Stiger Finger; sons, James A. Weber and Danny Weber; a brother, Dana Gipson; 10 grandchildren and several cousins.
The funeral service will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport at 2:00 PM, where friends may visit beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.
The family prefers memorials be made to either Memorial Hospital at Gulfport Foundation, 4500 13th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
"When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, 'I used everything you gave me'. – Erma Bombeck"
