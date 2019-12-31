Home

More Obituaries for Linda Taylor
Linda Cook Taylor Obituary
Aug. 10, 1956 - Dec. 21, 2019

Gulfport

Linda Cook Taylor, of Gulfport MS passed at the age of 63 on Dec. 21st, 2019 at her home in Bradenton, Fl.

She was born Aug. 10th, 1956 in Trenton NJ, raised in Gulfport MS.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Harry D. Cook and brother Stephen Patrick Cook.

Linda is survived by her Mother, Betty Trujillo, brother Michael Cook and Sister Donna Hayden along with a host of many nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

She was proud to work in the energy industry for Exxon.

She will always be remembered for her avid love of family, friends and animals.

In her honor, donations can be made to your local Animal shelters.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
