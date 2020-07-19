Linda Sue Turan Davis Crocker
September 20, 1947 - July 1, 2020
Birmingham
Linda Sue Turan Davis Crocker returned to Heaven on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at her home in Birmingham, Ala., surrounded by her family and their love.
Linda Sue was not only beautiful on the outside, she was incredibly beautiful on the inside. She was a sweet soul who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished by all who knew her. Her loving and compassionate heart drew you in. Her smile would light up a room, but those baby blue eyes were showstoppers.
Linda Sue's story began on September 20, 1947, in Gulfport, Miss. The only child (and light of their eyes) of Harmon E. and Johnnie Sue (Murphy) Turan. She adored growing up and living on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It always held a special place in her heart long after she moved away. She moved to Starkville, Miss., to attend college at Mississippi State University and joined Phi Mu sorority which she remained involved in throughout her lifetime. This is also where she met her first love and husband, Steve A. Davis, Sr., of Corinth, Miss., on a blind date. They knew within two months they wanted to get married, and they started their family in Meridian, Miss., in 1969, with their son, Alan, followed by their daughter, Brandy, in 1973. The family moved to Ocean Springs, Miss., in 1977, to run their restaurant, The Hoagie House. After moving to Memphis, Tenn., and then Louisville, Ky., her husband's job brought her family to Birmingham, Ala., in 1990.
After 26 years of marriage, Linda Sue became a widow suddenly in 1994. She met her second husband, Wayne Crocker, of Harpersville, Ala., also on a blind date, in May 1997. He introduced her to many new adventures starting with proposing on her 50th birthday, after four months of dating, and then giving her a Honda Shadow 1100 motorcycle for a wedding present. She was always up for new and exciting experiences. He soon found out she was one heck of a shot when he took her deer hunting for the first time. As prim and proper as Linda Sue was in her diamonds and pearls and an Emily Post rule-follower who loved to iron her sheets she was actually a tomboy at heart. She left us with so many hilarious stories.
Linda Sue took advantage of all this life gave her. She loved to read, travel, watch Mississippi State baseball, scrapbooking, deer hunting, watching the Blue Angels and spoiling her beloved pets (even the strays outside). Linda Sue was an active member of her church and throughout her life her faith in God never wavered. She left behind a lifetime of wonderful memories and a house full of stuff that will take us years to sift through.
She was known as Grandma by her two grandsons, Trey and Will, whom she loved to pieces. Throughout her lifetime, Linda was known by many endearing names due to the special way she nurtured everyone; Linda Sue, Mama, Mama D, Grandma, Grandma Linda and Mary Poppins. Although her disease stole away so much of her personality, her true essence never abated. She was incredibly precious with a sweet and loving spirit until her final day.
Loved ones who cleared a path for Linda Sue's homecoming in Heaven are her first husband Steve, her father Harmon, her mother Johnnie Sue and many other beloved relatives. Loved ones who will miss her immensely until they are reunited again in Heaven are her husband Wayne, her son and daughter-in-law Alan and Gail Davis and their sons Trey and Will, her daughter and best friend Brandy Davis, her stepson Kyle (Kate) Crocker, her half-sister Debbie Turan Landry, her closest girlfriends Joyce (Vito) Canizaro and Norma Gardner, along with so many wonderful family and friends.
Her family would like to thank all who sent prayers, cards, food, gifts and love to Linda, Wayne and Brandy over these past few years. Our appreciation to Elizabeth Smetek and Lela Smith who helped us in caring for and loving Linda Sue. You allowed us quality time with her and respite from the stress of being the full-time caregivers. Our sincere gratitude goes out to Linda's long-time physician Dr. David DeAtkine and his staff at St. Vincent's Hospital. We thank everyone at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic for not only caring for our pets, but always taking the time to ask how Linda was doing. We appreciate Affinity Hospice - especially J.J., Jeff, Sonya and Terri - for the care you provided to not only Linda, but the rest of the family.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at Heritage Place Church of Christ in Irondale, Ala. A visitation and luncheon with the family will immediately follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Since her favorite color was blue, please wear something blue. Due to COVID-19, we will be taking the necessary precautions and RSVP is required (badavis73@icloud.com). A Facebook page has been set up in her name (Linda Sue Turan Davis Crocker) to keep everyone up to date with current information. A Facebook Live of the service will be broadcasted on her Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the service in person.
Linda had a generous heart for helping others. If you'd like to make a monetary donation in her memory in lieu flowers, please consider giving to the Good Samaritan Fund at her church or the FTD Center at Penn Med where she was a patient. We donated her brain to the FTD Center to help further the research of Prime of Life neurodegenerative diseases.
1) The Good Samaritan Fund at Heritage Place Church of Christ 5252 Old Hwy 78 Irondale, AL 35210
2) Penn FTD Center 3 West Gates University of Pennsylvania Medical Center 3400 Spruce Street Philadelphia, PA 19104 ftd.med.upenn.edu/gifts
3) Bloom & Petal Florist 5511 Highway 280, Suite 106 Birmingham, AL 35242 205.994.2434 Flowers280.com