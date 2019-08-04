The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Linda Dianne Baronich


1951 - 2019
Linda Dianne Baronich Obituary
Linda Dianne Baronich

1951 2019

Biloxi

Linda Dianne Baronich, age 67, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Dianne was born on December 3, 1951 in Biloxi to Gene and Lexie Fancher. She graduated from Biloxi High. Dianne worked as an Insurance Department Supervisor for Stewart Sneed Hughes, a Letter Shop Supervisor for Treasure Bay and Grand Casinos, and in mail management for Mail Management Systems. Dianne enjoyed painting, arts, crafts, and casinos.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Fancher.

Survivors include her husband, Harold J. Baronich, Jr.; mother, Lexie Fancher; sons, Harold J. Baronich III and Jason Baronich; grandchildren, Jason Garrett Baronich, Evan Baronich, Paige Baronich, Jacob Baronich, and Wade Baronich; brother, Barry Fancher; and sister, Vicki Pagliai.

A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit two-hours prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi national Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
