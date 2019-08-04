|
Linda Dianne Baronich
1951 2019
Biloxi
Linda Dianne Baronich, age 67, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Ocean Springs.
Dianne was born on December 3, 1951 in Biloxi to Gene and Lexie Fancher. She graduated from Biloxi High. Dianne worked as an Insurance Department Supervisor for Stewart Sneed Hughes, a Letter Shop Supervisor for Treasure Bay and Grand Casinos, and in mail management for Mail Management Systems. Dianne enjoyed painting, arts, crafts, and casinos.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Fancher.
Survivors include her husband, Harold J. Baronich, Jr.; mother, Lexie Fancher; sons, Harold J. Baronich III and Jason Baronich; grandchildren, Jason Garrett Baronich, Evan Baronich, Paige Baronich, Jacob Baronich, and Wade Baronich; brother, Barry Fancher; and sister, Vicki Pagliai.
A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit two-hours prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi national Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 4, 2019