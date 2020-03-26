|
|
Linda B. Favre
1940--2020
Long Beach
Linda B. Favre, age 79, of Long Beach, passed away on March 24, 2020.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James L. Bell, Sr. and Alma Sumrall Bell; her sister, Dorothy B. Salzano; and her brother, James L. Bell, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Irvin J. Favre; her children, David J. Favre, Cheryl F. DeAndrea (Bobby), and Christopher I. Favre; her sister, Kathrine B. Valdez; her seven grandchildren; her three great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Linda was a devoted, beloved wife, mother and friend. Her hobbies included gardening and bird watching.
Due to the current situation in our community, the family will have a private gathering. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to The Dixie White House, 538 Menge Ave., Pass Christian, MS 39571.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 26, 2020