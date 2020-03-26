Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Favre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Favre


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Favre Obituary
Linda B. Favre

1940--2020

Long Beach

Linda B. Favre, age 79, of Long Beach, passed away on March 24, 2020.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James L. Bell, Sr. and Alma Sumrall Bell; her sister, Dorothy B. Salzano; and her brother, James L. Bell, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Irvin J. Favre; her children, David J. Favre, Cheryl F. DeAndrea (Bobby), and Christopher I. Favre; her sister, Kathrine B. Valdez; her seven grandchildren; her three great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Linda was a devoted, beloved wife, mother and friend. Her hobbies included gardening and bird watching.

Due to the current situation in our community, the family will have a private gathering. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's name to The Dixie White House, 538 Menge Ave., Pass Christian, MS 39571.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -