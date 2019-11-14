Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Poplarhead United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Poplarhead United Methodist Church
1944 - 2019
Linda Johnson Obituary
Linda Johnson

1944 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Linda G. Johnson, age 75, of Saucier, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

She was born in Chicago, IL, to Marvin and Janet Gehrke. She held various administrative positions in medical facilities along the Coast. She was an avid reader and loved fishing and baseball. Linda loved traveling with her husband and was a devoted wife and mother with her family always coming first. She was a member of Poplarhead UMC in Saucier.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, BG Robert "Toobie" Johnson, Army National Guard, Retired; her parents, Marvin and Janet Gehrke; and her sister, Donna Roberts.

She is survived by her children, LTC Mark W. Johnson (and April), Michael Johnson (and Tina); sister, Patricia Kubala (and Steve); brother-in-law, Russell Johnson (and Kristin); sister-in-law, Glenda McKay (and Martin); four grandchildren, Sarah Johnson, 2LT Alexander Gray, Austin Johnson, and Lauren Johnson; one great granddaughter, Adaline Lyons; and a large extended family.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Poplarhead United Methodist Church, from 10:00 am until 12 Noon. Funeral services will follow in the sanctuary at 12. Burial will be in Poplarhead Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the , .

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
