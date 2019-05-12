Linda Louise McCulloch



1946-2019



Gulfport



Linda Louise McCulloch passed away at her home in Long Beach, Mississippi on May 5, 2019.



She was born to Donald and Effie Graham Power McCulloch on August 27, 1946, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Linda was a stellar student at all levels of her education at Christ Episcopal Day School, Bay High and Millsaps College, culminating in her Master's degree at USM. She began her career as a teacher at Coast Episcopal High School, later rising to Principal. She retired from her position as Director of Volunteer Services at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.



Linda's faith was unshakeable from an early age, despite personal tragedies and the disease that led to her passing. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bay St. Louis and later St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Long Beach throughout her life. She assumed positions of leadership at both churches several times, both in her student and adult years. She was possessed of a keen intellect and delightful sense of humor. Many people were drawn to her as a result of these traits, as well as her exceptional character. As a teacher, Linda was an inspiration to her students, many of whom have attributed their success in life to the influence she had upon them.



She was a steadfast friend to people she met during each chapter of her life going back to her earliest days and engendered strong and enduring relationships. She loved to read and was a diehard fan of the Saints during football season and the St. Louis Cardinals during baseball season. Her annual trip to Maine in the summer with her close friends was a highlight of her year. She was a terrific conversationalist with a variety of interests, and she had an infectious smile and laugh.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents; and her older brother, Donald Graham McCulloch.



She is survived by her brother, Jim McCulloch (Susie), and their children, Lauren (Greg) Semlinger and Graham McCulloch, as well as Lauren and Greg's daughter, Margaret Ann (Maggie) Semlinger. A picture of Maggie was all it took to bring a smile to Linda's face even during her darkest days.



The family's deepest thanks go to Sandra Rhodes and Norah Bryant, her friends and traveling companions who cared for her every need during her illness, shared her tears, and even got her to laugh in her final days.



The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, Long Beach.\



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a contribution be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church or to Coast Episcopal School



