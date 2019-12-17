|
|
Linda Davis Poirrier
Sept. 10, 1940---Dec. 15, 2019
Kiln, MS
Linda Davis Poirrier, 79, of Kiln, MS passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Kiln.
Mrs. Poirrier was a lifetime resident of the MS Gulf Coast and was of the Catholic Faith. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all.
Mrs. Poirrier was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murry Poirrier; father, Bowen Davis; mother, Vada Galloway Davis; daughter, Sherry Poirrier Winkle; and one great-granddaughter.
Survived by her son, Steven M. Poirrier (Lisa) of Hattiesburg, MS; daughter, Gena Poirrier Hopkins (Bob) of Kiln, MS formerly of Petal, MS; two sisters, Carolyn Davis Ladner (Leonard) of Saucier, MS; Louise Davis Anderson (Terry) of Gulfport, MS; son-in-law, Tony Winkle of Saucier, MS; eight grandchildren, Chase Poirrier, Garrett Sorrells, Ann Sorrells, Kyle Hopkins (Megan), Tori Hopkins, Alecia R. Moran (Tony), Amy Thompson, Lindsey Winkle; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.
A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Finley Cemetery 19424 Hwy 53 Gulfport, MS.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Hancock County Animal Shelter 7175 Texas Flat Road Kiln, MS 39556 or call (228) 466-4516.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 17, 2019