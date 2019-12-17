Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home Inc
110 Necaise Ave
Bay Saint Louis, MS 39520
(228) 467-9031
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Finley Cemetery
19424 Hwy 53
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Poirrier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Poirrier


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Poirrier Obituary
Linda Davis Poirrier

Sept. 10, 1940---Dec. 15, 2019

Kiln, MS

Linda Davis Poirrier, 79, of Kiln, MS passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Kiln.

Mrs. Poirrier was a lifetime resident of the MS Gulf Coast and was of the Catholic Faith. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all.

Mrs. Poirrier was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murry Poirrier; father, Bowen Davis; mother, Vada Galloway Davis; daughter, Sherry Poirrier Winkle; and one great-granddaughter.

Survived by her son, Steven M. Poirrier (Lisa) of Hattiesburg, MS; daughter, Gena Poirrier Hopkins (Bob) of Kiln, MS formerly of Petal, MS; two sisters, Carolyn Davis Ladner (Leonard) of Saucier, MS; Louise Davis Anderson (Terry) of Gulfport, MS; son-in-law, Tony Winkle of Saucier, MS; eight grandchildren, Chase Poirrier, Garrett Sorrells, Ann Sorrells, Kyle Hopkins (Megan), Tori Hopkins, Alecia R. Moran (Tony), Amy Thompson, Lindsey Winkle; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces & nephews.

A Graveside Service will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Finley Cemetery 19424 Hwy 53 Gulfport, MS.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Hancock County Animal Shelter 7175 Texas Flat Road Kiln, MS 39556 or call (228) 466-4516.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -