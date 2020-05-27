Linda Carolyn Reeves
Gulfport
Age 75, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Arrangements are pending at this time. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.