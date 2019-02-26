Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Family of Faith Christian Church
12480 Oaklawn Rd
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Family of Faith Christian Church
12480 Oaklawn Rd
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Scheibebgraber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Scheibebgraber


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Scheibebgraber Obituary
Linda K. Scheibengraber

1/31/1955 - 2/2/2019

Biloxi, MS

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda K. Scheibengraber announces her unexpected passing, on February 22, 2019, at Merit Health Biloxi, Mississippi, at the age of 64. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Erv Scheibengraber; her children and step-children, Amanda Kay Kirby, Jennifer Linsey, Michael Kirby, Melissa Richards, Anthony Kirby, Nicholas Kirby, Elyse Maister, Lena Scheibengraber, and Casey Ortega; seventeen grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Linda was the fifth of six children and was born January 31st, 1955 in Sullivan, IN to the late Robert and Wilma Bradbury. In her youth she relocated from Indiana to Wisconsin and attended Case High School in Racine, WI. On August 7th, 1977, Linda married Ricky Kirby, and together they raised six children and fostered 252 children. After 25 years, Linda's marriage to Ricky came to an end on April 5th, 2002.

Linda's love for life, passion for people, and honesty attracted to her the love of her life. On October 15th, 2005, Linda and Erv married and later relocated to Biloxi, Mississippi. Linda and Erv were inseparable exploring the adventures the Gulf Coast had to offer while raising their Pomeranian, Chloe. Linda is best known for her love for her family and her kind heart. When she wasn't working as a Surveillance Operator at Boomtown Casino, Linda spent her free time sipping margaritas with her hands in the dirt raising orchids, African Violets, and Christmas Cactuses. She loved shopping for deals and snuggling for a Hallmark movie.

Friends and family are welcomed to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 26th, at Family of Faith Christian Church, 12480 Oaklawn Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531. Following the visitation, Linda's life will be celebrated at 11:00 am, officiated by Pastor Glenn Johnson.

Memorial floral arrangements may be sent to Family of Faith Christian Church, 12480 Oaklawn Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531. In loving memory of Linda, floral arrangements that can be planted will be transferred into one of her flower gardens. Please consider this when selecting floral arrangements. WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now