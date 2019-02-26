Linda K. Scheibengraber



1/31/1955 - 2/2/2019



Biloxi, MS



It is with great sadness that the family of Linda K. Scheibengraber announces her unexpected passing, on February 22, 2019, at Merit Health Biloxi, Mississippi, at the age of 64. Linda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Erv Scheibengraber; her children and step-children, Amanda Kay Kirby, Jennifer Linsey, Michael Kirby, Melissa Richards, Anthony Kirby, Nicholas Kirby, Elyse Maister, Lena Scheibengraber, and Casey Ortega; seventeen grandchildren, and one great grandchild.



Linda was the fifth of six children and was born January 31st, 1955 in Sullivan, IN to the late Robert and Wilma Bradbury. In her youth she relocated from Indiana to Wisconsin and attended Case High School in Racine, WI. On August 7th, 1977, Linda married Ricky Kirby, and together they raised six children and fostered 252 children. After 25 years, Linda's marriage to Ricky came to an end on April 5th, 2002.



Linda's love for life, passion for people, and honesty attracted to her the love of her life. On October 15th, 2005, Linda and Erv married and later relocated to Biloxi, Mississippi. Linda and Erv were inseparable exploring the adventures the Gulf Coast had to offer while raising their Pomeranian, Chloe. Linda is best known for her love for her family and her kind heart. When she wasn't working as a Surveillance Operator at Boomtown Casino, Linda spent her free time sipping margaritas with her hands in the dirt raising orchids, African Violets, and Christmas Cactuses. She loved shopping for deals and snuggling for a Hallmark movie.



Friends and family are welcomed to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 26th, at Family of Faith Christian Church, 12480 Oaklawn Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531. Following the visitation, Linda's life will be celebrated at 11:00 am, officiated by Pastor Glenn Johnson.



Memorial floral arrangements may be sent to Family of Faith Christian Church, 12480 Oaklawn Rd, Biloxi, MS 39531. In loving memory of Linda, floral arrangements that can be planted will be transferred into one of her flower gardens. Please consider this when selecting floral arrangements.