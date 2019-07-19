|
|
Mrs. Linda "Sheryl" Odom Sullivan
1951 - 2019
Biloxi
Mrs. Linda "Sheryl" Odom Sullivan, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was a native of Ellisville, MS and a resident of the coast for over 50 years. Sheryl was a retired beautician and was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Edward Odom, Sr. and daughter, Stephanie Lyons.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Richard Sullivan; daughters, Ashley Frederickson and Rachelle Clinton; son, Corey (Jill) Sullivan; mother, Mary Swindoll; sister, Brenda "Kay" Lewis; and brother, James Edward (Lavonda) Odom, Jr.; grandchildren, Dalton, Madison, Logan, Ashlyn, and Remy; and great-grandchildren, Penelope and Britton.
A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit two-hours prior to service. Interment will follow at Vancleave #1 Cemetery.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 19, 2019