Linda "Jan" Woycke
1957 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Linda "Jan" Woycke, age 62, of Long Beach, passed away on January 1, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Paige Estay, Michaela Keesee, and Jon Woycke; her parents, Thomas and Marilyn Petermann; 3 siblings, Ava Bertrand, Thomas Petermann, Jr., and Jake Petermann; 4 grandchildren, Noah Estay, Courtney Estay, Garrett Estay, and Marshall Keesee.
Visitation will be on Visitation on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1 – 2 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A memorial service will be at 2 pm in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to French Camp Academy or Hope Haven.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 4, 2020