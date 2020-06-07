Lindo McKinnon Sullivan
1931 ~ 2020
Saucier
Lindo McKinnon Sullivan, age 84 of Saucier, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. He was born on August 6, 1935 in Fort Mill, South Carolina to Roy C. and Anne Faye Cato Sullivan, both deceased.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Sullivan.
He is survived by his sister Phyllis (Milton)Norras of Waycross, GA, and his brother Roy C. (Patricia) Sullivan of Arab, AL; his children, Wayne C. Sullivan, Gail M. (Edwin) Evans, Gary L. Sullivan, Connie F. Sulivan, and James D. Sullivan; grandchildren, Samuel E, (Jenna) Evans, Mark R. (Stevey), Shawn Evans, Ricardo D. Tims, Trevor D. Sullivan, Jasmine H. Towner, Ryan C. Sullivan, Marayh L. Harper, Nicholas J.Sullivan, and Sarah E. Sullivan; great grandchildren, Dylan A. Ware, Brenden M. Norris, Jarmari D. Moreland, Gabriela L. Evans, Jamarion C. Jordan, Hope M. Tims, Rowan C. & Kennedy C. Sullivan, Draco D. Tims, Lucy Kate Evans and Legacy A. Dunigan.
Lindo joined the Air Force straight out of High School and served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He retired after 26 years and during his service, he served in Florida, France, & two tours in England. He ended up on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in 1976 where he retired in 1978.
He was a member of the Gulf Coast Running Club, was voted the Male Runner of the Year in 1986, and served as President and Race Director from 1989-1992. He worked for Sun Herald for 10 years and earned Carrier of the Year in 1997. Lindo was a Cancer Survivor for 5 years. He was in the Guinness Book of World Records-10 years-Win Age Group.
In 1959, he started his passion for Alabama Football while living in Panama City. He loved watching the Bear Bryant Show and remained a lifelong fan. He also loved Duke Basketball and never missed a game. While in England, he was a baseball and football coach for Wayne and Gary. In 1974, Connie played baseball with boys and was coached by her Dad.
In 2003, Lindo realized his dream and moved with Patricia to his beloved lake off of Shaw Road. It was here that he swam, biked, walked, and kayaked... almost to the end. It is beautiful here and was his favorite place in the world.
He is deeply loved and will be missed by all.
The family will host a private celebration of his life on his property.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, www.lmdc.org or the American Diaetes Association, www.diabetes.org .
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.