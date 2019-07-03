The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
Lionel Ladner


1945 - 2019
Lionel Ladner Obituary
Lionel W. Ladner, Sr.

1945 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Lionel W. Ladner, Sr. age 74, of Gulfport died Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Gulfport. He was born in Gulfport and was a lifelong resident of the coast. He was the retired owner of T & L Coffee Service.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Toni Ingrassia Ladner; two sisters, Venetha Ladner, and Juanita Wells; and a brother, Bobby Ray Ladner.

He is survived by a son, Lionel W. Ladner, Jr; two granddaughters, Tiffany Ladner (Patrick) and Brittany Ladner; and three great-grandchildren, Sadie, McKinzy, and Jesse Jr.

The funeral service is Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Gardens in Gulfport with honors by the US Army.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 3, 2019
