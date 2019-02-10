|
|
Lisa Lott Kachli
December 30, 1970- February 07, 2019
Perkinston
Lisa Lott Kachli, 48, of Perkinston, MS passed away on February 07, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. She is preceded in death by her father Mr. Larry Lott.
She is survived by her husband, Mohamed Kachli; two daughters, Madalyn Joelle Pettis and Meghan Alyssa Pettis; her mother, Mrs. Peggy Lott; one brother, John (Elizabeth) Lott; one sister Sarah Lott; one nephew, Sean Lott and one niece Emily Lott and a host of aunts and uncles.
Services will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 2:00pm at Sunflower Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until service at Sunflower Baptist Church.
Interment will be at Sunflower Baptist Church Cemetery.
Moore Funeral Home in Wiggins, MS is in charge of these arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 10, 2019