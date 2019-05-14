Lisa Annette Scoggins



1969 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Lisa Annette Scoggins, age 50, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



She was born April 4, 1969, in Gulfport, MS to Max and Dolly (Brown) Scoggins. Lisa was a 1987 Honors Graduate of D'Iberville High School and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. She spent most of her working career at WMS Scientific Games, where she exercised her technical and people skills as a logistics scheduler, displaying a knack for remaining the coolest head in the room. Lisa always lived life on her own terms and gave of herself in any way possible to her friends and family. She had a way of making everyone she talked with feel as if they were the most important person in the room.



Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Scoggins.



She is survived by her parents, a sister, Faye (Scoggins) Broussard; her nieces, Valorie (Bosarge) Anderson, Hillery Bosarge, Lindsay (Broussard) Salmons, Kimberly (Scoggins) Brown; and 11 great-nieces and nephews.



Family, friends, and others whose lives Lisa touched are invited to the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 911 Porter Ave, Ocean Springs, MS, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and, of course, just chat. A celebration of Lisa's life will follow at 7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to The Humane Society of South Mississippi, https://hssm.org/, or Mississippi Rising Coalition, http://msrising.com/ or The Biloxi Little Theatre, http://www.4blt.org/



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com. Published in The Sun Herald from May 14 to May 15, 2019