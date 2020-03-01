The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Lizabell Chinn


1929 - 2020
Lizabell Chinn Obituary
Lizabell Champagne Chinn

1929 - 2020

Vancleave

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, Lizabell Champagne Chinn, age 90, of Biloxi went to be with Our Lord and was reunited with her beloved husband, who she affectionately called my Leslie. She was a native and lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast and was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was most loving and thoughtful, giving selflessly of herself to others. She loved to bake cakes for many loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie M. Chinn, Sr.; parents, Clifford and Victoria Champagne; sister, Jeanette Yakovich; brothers, Roger and Earl Champagne; and great grandson, Tristan Chinn.

Survivors include her daughter, Ethel Mulkey; three sons, Leslie Marco (Roxanne) Chinn, Jr., Clifford C. (Phyllis) Chinn, and Terrill (Doreen) Chinn; two loving sisters-in-law, Adelaide Chinn and Ethel Palmasona; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; extended Seymour and Mallett families; and her special lifetime friend, Harriet and friend Delores.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2020
