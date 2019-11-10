|
Lloa Price Beard
Gulfport
Lloa Price Beard of Gulfport passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the age of 84.
Lloa was born in Bogue Chitto, MS on May 30, 1935, to Nellie Yarbrough Price and Herman Joel Price. The family soon moved to Waveland, MS where Lloa lived until she married Henry Beard on August 15,1953. The young couple moved to Gulfport and ten months later welcomed their first child into the world. God knew he had created a wonderful mother and over the next 8 ½ years they would be blessed with another six children. She devoted herself fully to her husband and children, and in 1967 took a job with the US Postal Service, delivering mail on a rural route. She became full-time in 1980 and dutifully fulfilled her obligation to the USPS, but it was her love for the families on her route that kept her going for 30 years. When Lloa retired in 1997, Gulfport's then-mayor, Bob Short, declared Lloa P. Beard Day in Gulfport.
Although Lloa had been unable to attend services over the past several years, she remained a faithful member in good standing with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Lloa, hereafter referred to as Mom, was a phenomenal person. She was strong, loving, non-judgmental, compassionate and generous beyond measure. Mom never cared about material things and never served in the realm of organized charities or outreach programs, but she certainly has stored up treasures in heaven because her Lord and Savior knows every act of benevolence or kindness she ever extended to those she loved and those she didn't even know.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, our dad, Henry E. Beard; parents, Herman and Nellie Price; sister, LaNelle Slocum; brothers, Herman (Buck) Price and Wesley Price; grandson, Brandon Broadus; and special family friend, Marlin Adams.
Mom is survived by her seven children, Steely Beard, Lyndon Beard (Sharon), Henry (Hank) Beard, Jr., Lloa Maria Nichols, Carmen Curtis (Rodney), Charlene Boone (Ricky), and Steven M. Beard of Dallas. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, Heather Broadus Howell, Scott Curtis, Christi Beard Fowler (Jon), Joshua Nichols (Alicia), Christopher Nichols, Amy Beard Carter (Kyle), Steven D. Beard (Rebecca), Stephanie Flier Newman (Graeme), Roger Flier (fiance' Allison Heisner), Jennifer Flier, and Savannah Lloa Beard of Argentina; and 10 great-grandchildren, Tristan Slade, Parker Nichols, Marlee Nichols, Alyssa Nichols, Celine Nichols, Melanie Nichols, Chloe Nichols, Addalyn Carter, Bailee Carter, and Skylar Beard. Mom will be greatly missed by all.
We want to express our thanks to Southern Care Hospice nurses, Liz who after a short time seems more like family, Susan, Ashleigh, Chris, and Josh for their compassionate care. From the rest of the siblings, our heartfelt thanks to our sister, Carmen, who took excellent care of our incredibly special mother for the past 13 years.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 2:00pm, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00pm. Interment will follow at Evergreen Gardens, on 28th St, Gulfport.
