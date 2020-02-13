Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Lloyd Easterling


1923 - 2020
Lloyd Easterling Obituary
Lt Col Lloyd Aulton Easterling Jr.

Biloxi

Lloyd Aulton Easterling Jr., Lieutenant Colonel, U. S. Air Force, Retired, age 96, of Biloxi, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Lloyd was a native of Gulfport, MS. He attended Gulfport High School and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Perkinston Campus. From there, he joined the Army Air Corps where he attended school to become a P-47 Fighter-Bomber Pilot. During leave in WWII in Brussels Belgium, he met his wife of 73 years, Frances M. "Honey" Easterling. He went on to serve In the Korean & Vietnam Wars. He was a member of The Order of The Daedalians, as well as The Quiet Birdmen. After the passing of his father in 1968, he retired to come home and take over the family business; "L.A. Easterling Company Inc. General Contractors & Engineers." After 41 years, he retired the family business.

A family-oriented man and a strong staple in our family, he was quite the avid and accomplished golfer. He enjoyed reading and staying involved in current politics.

He was preceded in death by a son, Louis Aulton Easterling; his parents, Lloyd Aulton Sr. and Florence Clancy Easterling; his brother, Wallace Lee Easterling, a sister, Elizabeth Skelton; and a granddaughter, Sarah Helveston.

He is survived by his children, Lloyd A. White (Louis J.) and Marci Easterling; 8 grandchildren, Rachael Glydewell, Tricia Parker, Erica Hughes, Connie Helveston, Courtney Luna, Rocky Catron, and Aulton Easterling; 23 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1:00pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi. Visitiation will be from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
