1/1
Lloyd Masters
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Lloyd

Paul Masters

1951-2020

Biloxi, MS

Mr. Lloyd Paul Masters, age 69, of Biloxi, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.

Mr. Masters was born on January 30, 1951 in Biloxi, MS. He enjoyed Astronomy. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Masters and Leona Agnes Masters; siblings, John Masters and Carol Conlee; nephew, who was like his son, Christopher Masters; siblings, Dawn Summers, Geneva "Kathy" Meaux and Kevin Masters; and pet, Bonnie.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his loyal neighbors, Linda and Ed Churchfield, for looking out for him through the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donation to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private family service at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. A private interment will be held in Southern Memorial Park. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved