Mr. Lloyd
Paul Masters
1951-2020
Biloxi, MS
Mr. Lloyd Paul Masters, age 69, of Biloxi, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Mr. Masters was born on January 30, 1951 in Biloxi, MS. He enjoyed Astronomy. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Henry Masters and Leona Agnes Masters; siblings, John Masters and Carol Conlee; nephew, who was like his son, Christopher Masters; siblings, Dawn Summers, Geneva "Kathy" Meaux and Kevin Masters; and pet, Bonnie.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his loyal neighbors, Linda and Ed Churchfield, for looking out for him through the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donation to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private family service at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. A private interment will be held in Southern Memorial Park. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM