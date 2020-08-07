Lois Jones Bishop
February 11, 1929-August 6, 2020
McHenry,MS
Lois Bishop, age 91, of McHenry, MS, passed away August 6, 2020, in Wiggins, MS. Mrs. Bishop was a member of McHenry Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and the long-time owner of Jones Produce on Pass Road in Handsboro, MS until her retirement in 2005.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Byron Jones and William (Doc) Bishop; parents, Joel and Lillie Overstreet; grandson, Billy Jones Jr.; sister, Alene Simpson; and her brother, Oakley Overstreet.
Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Myrtle Peters; sons, Larry (Lynne) Jones and Billy (Sherry) Jones; daughters, Elaine Ladner and Sue (David) Rigdon; grandchildren, William Jones, Chris (Tabitha) Jones, Danny (Jackie) Jones, Renee (Darel) O'Neal, Bobby Jones, Sherry Lynn (Tanner) Morris, Julie (Chris) Reves, Erica (Ali) Nikbeh, Lloyd Colby, Mike (Misty) Rigdon, and Angela (Ben) Dudte; seventeen Great-Grandchildren and four Great-Great-Grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Azalea Gardens Nursing Center and Compassus Hospice for their support and care. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in McHenry, MS, on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.
Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arangements.