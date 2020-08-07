1/1
Lois Bishop
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jones Bishop

February 11, 1929-August 6, 2020

McHenry,MS

Lois Bishop, age 91, of McHenry, MS, passed away August 6, 2020, in Wiggins, MS. Mrs. Bishop was a member of McHenry Landmark Missionary Baptist Church and the long-time owner of Jones Produce on Pass Road in Handsboro, MS until her retirement in 2005.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Byron Jones and William (Doc) Bishop; parents, Joel and Lillie Overstreet; grandson, Billy Jones Jr.; sister, Alene Simpson; and her brother, Oakley Overstreet.

Lois leaves behind to cherish her memory her sister, Myrtle Peters; sons, Larry (Lynne) Jones and Billy (Sherry) Jones; daughters, Elaine Ladner and Sue (David) Rigdon; grandchildren, William Jones, Chris (Tabitha) Jones, Danny (Jackie) Jones, Renee (Darel) O'Neal, Bobby Jones, Sherry Lynn (Tanner) Morris, Julie (Chris) Reves, Erica (Ali) Nikbeh, Lloyd Colby, Mike (Misty) Rigdon, and Angela (Ben) Dudte; seventeen Great-Grandchildren and four Great-Great-Grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank Azalea Gardens Nursing Center and Compassus Hospice for their support and care. Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in McHenry, MS, on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Graveside service
Oaklawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved