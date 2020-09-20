1/1
Lois Carter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann Carter

1941 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Lois Ann Carter, age 78 of Long Beach, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Dave" and Effie Pitts; her siblings, WD, Jessie, Elten, Gene, Doris and Billy Pitts; her daughter, Cathy Warf; her son, Randy Carter; and grandchildren, Randell Carter and Victor Stapleton.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her children, Ralph (Dalene) Carter, Wesley Carter and Roger Carter; her two siblings, Buddy and Wayne Pitts; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Lois was born in Gulfport but was a resident of Long Beach. She loved playing bingo and taking care of her family.

Her family is planning a celebration of life service at a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach served the family. Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com

Memorial contributions in Lois' name may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, https://lcfamerica.org/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved