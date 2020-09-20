Lois Ann Carter
1941 ~ 2020
Long Beach
Lois Ann Carter, age 78 of Long Beach, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Dave" and Effie Pitts; her siblings, WD, Jessie, Elten, Gene, Doris and Billy Pitts; her daughter, Cathy Warf; her son, Randy Carter; and grandchildren, Randell Carter and Victor Stapleton.
Mrs. Carter is survived by her children, Ralph (Dalene) Carter, Wesley Carter and Roger Carter; her two siblings, Buddy and Wayne Pitts; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Lois was born in Gulfport but was a resident of Long Beach. She loved playing bingo and taking care of her family.
Her family is planning a celebration of life service at a later date.
Her family is planning a celebration of life service at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Lois' name may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, https://lcfamerica.org/