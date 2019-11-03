|
|
Lois Rita Ramon Coquet
1923 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Mrs. Lois Ramon Coquet died peacefully on October 19, 2019 in Ocean Springs after a short illness. Born in New Orleans, LA, she was the daughter of Louis Jr and Mildred Gilder Ramon and the sister of Louis Ramon III. She was the widow of Joseph Charles (J.C.) Coquet with whom she shared 30 years of a loving marriage.
She graduated from St Joseph Academy for girls in New Orleans and later met her husband, J.C., in Biloxi. He was co-owner of Coquet Furniture. Lois worked at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Research Laboratory as a computer keypunch operator for over 25 years until she retired.
A longtime resident of both Biloxi and Ocean Springs she was an avid gardener and a past member of the Ocean Springs Garden Club. Lois was the longest and oldest living member of the Biloxi Yacht Club! She loved crewing in the regattas in her younger days and attended many functions and weekend dinners with her friends. The Cleophan Club, the Biloxi Symphony Guild, and The BYC Ladies Auxiliary were also proud to have her as a member.
Lois was an impeccable dresser and gracious Southern lady. Known to be a great baker, her rum cake was favored by all. She could find her way around a cell phone and always called on birthdays. She loved attending mass at St. Alphonsus with her dear friend and neighbor Linda Kletecka, and afterward would cheer on the New Orleans Saints with pride.
She will be remembered for her sparkling smile and cheerful disposition. Her family was important to her and she was a good listener even during difficult times. She left a legacy of love and generosity. She often ended a conversation with either "Night Night Sweetheart", or "Take care Sweetheart and Kiss each other for me".
Predeceasing her were her husband; nephews, Michel Ramon and Charles D. Sherrill; and niece Elda Marie "Midge" Sherrill.
She is survived by nephews, Louis Ramon IV (Toni) of Summerville, SC and Dr. Alan Sherrill (Janna) of Downingtown, PA; and niece, Suzanne Jennerjahn (John) of Ocean Springs. Also mourning her loss are many great and great-great nieces and nephews who all lovingly called her Aunt Lois.
With no children of her own, she and J.C. constantly doted on their nieces and nephews and they treasure many sweet memories of Aunt Lois's kindness, devotion and genuine love.
A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019 at St. Alphonsus RC Church. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 228-875-1266. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 3, 2019