Lois Ladnier Helbert
1937 ~ 2020
Hickory, MS, formerly of Long Beach
Loving Wife, Mother and Friend Lois Elaine Ladner Bell Helbert is gone from our home but not our hearts.
Lois Was born November 9, 1937 at King Daughters Hospital in Gulfport Mississippi. She was preceded in death by parents Clayton Ira Ladnier and Hattie Ladner; her son, Reece Edward Helbert II; sisters, Sylvia Phyllis Reese and Linda Gail Hayes.
Lois is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of fifty years, Reece Edward Helbert; son, Richard Bell and wife Josie Bell, grandson Matthew Bell of San Diego California; son, Charles Bell and wife Lourdes Bell, granddaughter Charlene & Danny Conklebell, great-granddaughter, Lyra Conklebell, granddaughter, Karen and Josh Debruin, great-granddaughter Lillith, and grandson Kenneth Bell of Peoria Arizona; her daughter, Cassandra Alexander and husband Robert Alexander, granddaughter, Casie Alexander, great-grandson, Athen Alexander and grandson Nicholas Alexander, and great-grandson, Ronan Alexander of Pass Christian Mississippi; daughter, Rachell Helbert-Couey and her husband Cameron Couey, grandson, Callum Couey, granddaughter Madison Gundlach and grandson, Russell Beattie and fiancé, Rachel McNally; Reece's son, Lois' Grandson Courtland Blake of Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
She is also survived by four loving sisters who she loved very much, Patricia Losie, Mary King , Diane Harrison and Vera Rutledge; 12 nieces and nephews, 29 great nieces and nephews, and 9 great-great-nephews; 2 first cousins that are like sisters, Margaret Ann Necaise and Phyllis Seal of Long Beach; best friends, Toni Sykes and DeeDee McCaffrey.
Lois grew up in Gulfport, MS where she went to St John's in Gulfport, Gulfport High School, and graduated from Oxnard high school and received an associate in Data processing from Ventura Jr. College. She married her husband Reece in 1970 and was employed by the US Department of Commerce and the Bureau of Census Regional Office in Dallas Texas for 24 years
She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Long Beach for 40 years. After Hurricane Katrina, Lois moved to Hickory, MS and was a member of St. Anne's in Newton, MS. She was lovingly cared for by her husband until she transcended to heaven.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5 – 7 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Thursday at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, where friends may visit from 10 – 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 12, 2020