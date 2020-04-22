|
|
Lonnie Ray Parvin
1949 ~ 2020
Saucier
Lonnie Ray Parvin, age 70, a native of Lumberton, MS., and longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home in Saucier, MS.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ruben and Era Parvin; son, Byron Sanford; brothers, Ruben Bud Parvin, Jr., Dallas Parvin, John Parvin; sisters, Mel Oliver, Mary Williams and Betty Legg.
Lonnie is survived by his loving wife of 43 wonderful years, Gloria (Seymour) Parvin; his children, Terri Parker (Jay), Mark Taliancich (Gina), Karen Meche (Cody), Laura Adams (Russell); his grandchildren, Brett Parker (Emileigh), Jake and Wade Taliancich, Seth Sanford (Autumn), Leigha Sanford, Tristyn Meche, Hailey, Jenna and Katelyn Adams; his brothers, Bill Parvin and Larry Parvin; his sisters, Esther Dickson, Lea Thrash, Rita Haik, Dee McDermitt, Donna Byxbe; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Lonnie graduated from Lumberton High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam, and then retired from the Civil Service. He was a former Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Nothing was more beloved to Lonnie than his family and his Baptist faith. He looked forward to every visit with them and shared his love of the outdoors with his children and grandchildren every chance he could. Fishing, gardening and caring for his family and horses everyday were the subject of each day.
His generous, loving and helpful spirit will always be remembered and honored by those who knew and loved him.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave. in West Jackson County is proudly serving the Parvin family. A private funeral service for 10 family members will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., and will be available via live stream at https://iframe.dacast.com/b/156512/c/532024
A memorial service will be held at a later date for all family and friends. Visit www.riemannfamily.com to share memories, condolences and photo's with the Parvin Family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 22, 2020