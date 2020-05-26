Lonnie Ray Reynolds II
1986 - 2020
Lonnie Ray Reynolds II

April 20, 1986-May 20, 2020

Biloxi

Lonnie Ray Reynolds II was born April 20, 1986 in Laurel, MS. He went to be with our Lord May 20, 2020. He resided in Biloxi, MS.

He is survived by his wife Camrin Reynolds and his parents Lonnie Ray Reynolds Sr. and Sheila B. Reynolds of Laurel; maternal grandmother Betty Overstreet Busby of Wayne County; brother Jeffrey Ray Reynolds of Laurel, sister Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Laurel, and brother Richard Allen (Kim) Reynolds of Gulfport. He is also survived by uncle Joe (Cindy) Busby and uncle Danny Busby of Wayne County.

He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Jacob Hollie and Lilly Elizabeth Reynolds of Rose Hill, MS and maternal grandfather Alton B. Busby of Wayne County.

Lonnie graduated from Northeast Jones High School. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from Jones County Junior College, a Degree of Bachelor of Arts and a Degree of Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He then received his Degree of Master of Science from William Carey University. He was one semester away from completing his Doctorate of Professional Counseling Degree at Mississippi College. He worked at South Mississippi Regional Center at Long Beach, MS and Oxford Options.

Lonnie's heart was in helping people with special needs. He loved his family and had a rich sense of humor. One of his favorite places to be was on his family's boat. Lonnie was a member of Mt. Vernon Congregational Methodist Church of Laurel.

Graveside services are to be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with an audio sermon by Rev. Phil Smith with Rev. Randy Turner and Rev. Bobby Boutwell assisting. Pallbearers are Jeffrey Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Randy Gardner, Danny Busby, Jonathan Kelly, Garrett Ashley, and honorary pallbearer Joe Busby. His internment will be at Strengthford First Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County, MS.

To sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Memory Chapel Funeral Home
3100 Audubon Drive
Laurel, MS 39440
601-428-5235
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
Our heart is fill with sadness when our love one leaves us. May God give the family the strength to go one. I am so sorry for your loss. Acts

24:15
May 24, 2020
Your wings were ready, though our hearts were not. Rest in peace, Lonnie Ray Reynolds.
Michelle Wright
Coworker
May 23, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God comfort you during this difficult time.
Angela Griffin
Coworker
May 23, 2020
Sending my sincere condolences to the family. You're in my prayers.
Sue Manlove
Coworker
May 23, 2020
Extending my deepest sympathy and prayers to the family. May God continue to comfort you all during this time.
Marie Sheppard
Coworker
May 23, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family for their recent lost. May they remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
