Our heart is fill with sadness when our love one leaves us. May God give the family the strength to go one. I am so sorry for your loss. Acts
24:15
Lonnie Ray Reynolds II
April 20, 1986-May 20, 2020
Biloxi
Lonnie Ray Reynolds II was born April 20, 1986 in Laurel, MS. He went to be with our Lord May 20, 2020. He resided in Biloxi, MS.
He is survived by his wife Camrin Reynolds and his parents Lonnie Ray Reynolds Sr. and Sheila B. Reynolds of Laurel; maternal grandmother Betty Overstreet Busby of Wayne County; brother Jeffrey Ray Reynolds of Laurel, sister Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Laurel, and brother Richard Allen (Kim) Reynolds of Gulfport. He is also survived by uncle Joe (Cindy) Busby and uncle Danny Busby of Wayne County.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Jacob Hollie and Lilly Elizabeth Reynolds of Rose Hill, MS and maternal grandfather Alton B. Busby of Wayne County.
Lonnie graduated from Northeast Jones High School. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from Jones County Junior College, a Degree of Bachelor of Arts and a Degree of Bachelor of Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. He then received his Degree of Master of Science from William Carey University. He was one semester away from completing his Doctorate of Professional Counseling Degree at Mississippi College. He worked at South Mississippi Regional Center at Long Beach, MS and Oxford Options.
Lonnie's heart was in helping people with special needs. He loved his family and had a rich sense of humor. One of his favorite places to be was on his family's boat. Lonnie was a member of Mt. Vernon Congregational Methodist Church of Laurel.
Graveside services are to be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with an audio sermon by Rev. Phil Smith with Rev. Randy Turner and Rev. Bobby Boutwell assisting. Pallbearers are Jeffrey Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Randy Gardner, Danny Busby, Jonathan Kelly, Garrett Ashley, and honorary pallbearer Joe Busby. His internment will be at Strengthford First Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 26, 2020.