Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Gulfport, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Ladner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Ladner


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora Ladner Obituary
Lora Jean Ladner

1948 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Lora Jean Ladner, age 71, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

She was a life-long resident of Gulfport and attended and graduated from St. John Catholic schools and she was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She retired after 25 years from the Department of Human Services. Ms. Ladner enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with friends.

Ms. Ladner was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helen Ladner; and her three sisters, Elaine Price, Jackie Catlin and Abby Perkins.

She is survived by her brother in law, Butch Perkins; her best friend, Patricia Hall; her 5 nieces, LaShawn Phelps (Randy), Tammy Perkins, Krystal Gore (Timothy), Heather McCarty (Tony) and Miranda Davenport (Donald); her many grand-nieces & nephews; great-grand-nieces & nephews; and other loving family members and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Wolf River Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -