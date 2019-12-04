|
Lora Jean Ladner
1948 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Lora Jean Ladner, age 71, of Gulfport, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
She was a life-long resident of Gulfport and attended and graduated from St. John Catholic schools and she was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She retired after 25 years from the Department of Human Services. Ms. Ladner enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with friends.
Ms. Ladner was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Helen Ladner; and her three sisters, Elaine Price, Jackie Catlin and Abby Perkins.
She is survived by her brother in law, Butch Perkins; her best friend, Patricia Hall; her 5 nieces, LaShawn Phelps (Randy), Tammy Perkins, Krystal Gore (Timothy), Heather McCarty (Tony) and Miranda Davenport (Donald); her many grand-nieces & nephews; great-grand-nieces & nephews; and other loving family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 6th at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Gulfport, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Wolf River Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family and the online guestbook may be signed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019