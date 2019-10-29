|
|
Mrs. Lora Bell Santa Cruz
1921-2019
Saucier, MS
Lora Bell Santa Cruz, a resident of Saucier, MS was called to her heavenly home on October 25, 2019. She was 98 years old. Mrs. Santa Cruz was known by many names, Mom, Maw Maw, Maw Maw Bell, Miss Lora Bell, the vegetable lady and the deer hunter. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She touched the hearts of many people and will be greatly missed.
She will be greeted in heaven by her husband of 69 years, Albert Santa Cruz; her two grandsons, Joseph Fritz Santa Cruz and Stevie Santa Cruz; her parents, William T. and Annie Krohn Hudson; along with eight brothers; two sisters; two half-brothers; and one-half sister.
She is survived by two sons, Albert Earl Santa Cruz (Doris) and Tommy Santa Cruz (Nadine); three daughters, Lora Lee Garbin (George), Shirley Ann Santa Cruz, and Charlene Tanner (Jimmy); 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. She will also be missed by family friends, Nancy Buckheister and her hunting buddy, Bruce Frazier along with her beloved pets Pinky and Patty. A special thanks to Hospice of Light and their workers, Gena and Nikki, and all who came to visit or called to check on her.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located on Lemoyne Blvd in D'Iberville. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Santa Cruz II Cemetery on Highway 15, Saucier.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 29, 2019