The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Lora Santa Cruz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lora Santa Cruz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lora Santa Cruz Obituary
Mrs. Lora Bell Santa Cruz

1921-2019

Saucier, MS

Lora Bell Santa Cruz, a resident of Saucier, MS was called to her heavenly home on October 25, 2019. She was 98 years old. Mrs. Santa Cruz was known by many names, Mom, Maw Maw, Maw Maw Bell, Miss Lora Bell, the vegetable lady and the deer hunter. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She touched the hearts of many people and will be greatly missed.

She will be greeted in heaven by her husband of 69 years, Albert Santa Cruz; her two grandsons, Joseph Fritz Santa Cruz and Stevie Santa Cruz; her parents, William T. and Annie Krohn Hudson; along with eight brothers; two sisters; two half-brothers; and one-half sister.

She is survived by two sons, Albert Earl Santa Cruz (Doris) and Tommy Santa Cruz (Nadine); three daughters, Lora Lee Garbin (George), Shirley Ann Santa Cruz, and Charlene Tanner (Jimmy); 14 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 9 great-great grandchildren. She will also be missed by family friends, Nancy Buckheister and her hunting buddy, Bruce Frazier along with her beloved pets Pinky and Patty. A special thanks to Hospice of Light and their workers, Gena and Nikki, and all who came to visit or called to check on her.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located on Lemoyne Blvd in D'Iberville. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Santa Cruz II Cemetery on Highway 15, Saucier.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now