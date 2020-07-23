1/1
Lora Youngblood
1927 - 2020
Lora Lee Youngblood

1927 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Lora Lee Youngblood, age 92, of Long Beach, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Lora graduated from Pascagoula High School and worked for Mississippi Power, where she retired as an administrative assistant. After retirement, she became the secretary at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She loved dancing, traveling, and being a part of Accordion Krewe of Gemini. She also loved animals, specifically dogs and cats.

Our favorite memory of her was during the depression, she and her dad, Simon, would drive to the next county outside of Colorado City, TX, for beer and ice cream, and they would share both on the drive home. No one ever knew.

Lora was preceded in death by her husband, Flex R. Youngblood, Sr.; son, Flex R. Youngblood, Jr.; brothers, Hugh, Wilbur, Charles Sellier, Clyde Sellier; brother in law, Otis; sisters in law, Tyna Scarborough, Marjorie Sellier, Earline Sellier, Polly Sellier, and Mary Gates; nieces, Mary Catherine Gates, Karen Etzold, and Donna Wangerin; and a nephew, Chuck Sellier.

She is survived by her daughter in law, Jean Miller (Ray); grandchildren, Michael S. Turan, Sr., Sandra Turan, Christopher J. Turan, Brandy Bishop, Tyna M. Youngblood, Spencer Zeigler (Shea), and Brandee Darden; great-grandchildren, Trace Youngblood, Dakota LeBlanc, Michael S. Turan Jr. (Courtney), Joshua Turan, Breanna Wood, Addy Bishop, Jerrilyn Bishop, Eli Zeigler, Allison Nalley, Braxton Turan, and Charleigh Turan; great-great grandchildren, Elijah Turan, Christopher Wood, III., Delilah Wood, and Amyiah Menville; God son, Louis Maynard; cousin, Stan Bentz; nieces, Patty Montgomery, Ann Nobles, and Betty Hynson; nephews, John Sellier, and Kenneth Sellier.

The family would like to thank Southern Care Hospice and Comfort Keepers. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00AM at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Long Beach with a visitation for family and friends from 9:00 AM until the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, the Food Pantry of Long Beach, and MS Highway Patrol.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach, is serving the family.

Please visit www.riemannfamily.com to share pictures, memories and condolences.



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
