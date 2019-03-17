Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
(228) 586-0510
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
9113 Kiln DeLisle Road
Pass Christian, MS 39571
View Map
Lorena Cuevas

Lorena Cuevas Obituary
Lorena Cuevas

1943 ~ 2019

Kiln

Lorena Cuevas, age 75, passed away on March 15, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melton Joseph Cuevas; her parents, Vert Ladner and Berenettia Perkins Ladner; two sisters, Matilda Head and Melba Smith; two brothers, U.J. Ladner and Leo Ladner; grandson, Random Cuevas; and one great-grandson, Lane Ladner.

She is survived by her two sons, Kim Cuevas of Kiln, Doug Cuevas of Kiln; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Yvonne Beech of Kiln; one brother, Jesse Ladner of Kiln; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a lifelong member of Wolf Creek Baptist Church and loved fishing.

The funeral service will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM with visitation from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian, MS.

Interment will be at Wolf Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
