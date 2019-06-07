|
|
Lorene Breland Bond
1936-2019
Perkinston
Mrs. Lorene Breland Bond, 82, of Perkinston, died June 5, 2019 in Wiggins. She was a member of Vardaman Street Baptist Church in Wiggins and a Retired Nurse. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ermon and Lillian Breland; her husband, Guy A. Bond and a brother, Jesse Breland.
She is survived by her children, Karen Bond Swanson of D'Iberville, Brian Bond (Dede) of Senoia, GA and Timothy Bond (Pam) of Big Level; two grandchildren, Matthew Griffin Bond of Senoia, GA and Brooke Nicole Hood (Matthew) of Newnan, GA; three great grandchildren, Levi, MaKenna and Hattie Mae; brother, Gene Breland of Perkinston and sister, Val Breland Morgan of Ramsey Springs.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with burial to follow in Ten Mile Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 7, 2019