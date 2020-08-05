Loretta Foster

Loretta Hebert FosterBiloxiLoretta Hebert Foster, 82, born in Biloxi, MS on June 28, 1938 passed peacefully at Driftwood Nursing Center in Gulfport, MS on July 30, 2020.She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Stella Hebert; a sister, Viola Thompson; brothers, Herman, Harold, Hillius, Wilkes, and Louis, Jr. Hebert; brothers-in law, Ed Thompson and Charles Bosarge; as well as sisters-in-law, Sibyl Hebert and Patsy Hebert.Survivors are her brothers, Melvin Hebert, James (Margaret) Hebert; and sister, Mercedes Bosarge; along with many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.Loretta loved to dance and be with her family and friends. She was a member of the French Club Ladies Auxiliary.We would like to thank our niece, Donna Marie Necaise, Loretta's longtime caregiver.Due to current Covid-19 pandemic and local health mandates a service will be held at a later date.