Louis Russell (Rusty) Barrett
January 29, 1956 - November 15, 2019
Fort Worth, Texas
Rusty passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada and was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Barrett and Betty (Allen) Barrett and a sister, Patricia Mills.
Rusty was a retired Detective with the Long Beach Police Department, he also served with the Refugio Police Department and then as Municipal Judge of Woodsboro, Texas.
He is survived by his sister, Dianna Carey, brother-in-law, Robert Carey and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Rusty lived his life serving and helping others, he will be deeply missed.
A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held December 13, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church in Long Beach, Mississippi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 11, 2019