First Baptist Church-Long Bch
506 Jeff Davis Ave
Long Beach, MS 39560
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Long Beach, MS
1956 - 2019
Louis Barrett Obituary
Louis Russell (Rusty) Barrett

January 29, 1956 - November 15, 2019

Fort Worth, Texas

Rusty passed away on November 15, 2019. He was born on January 29, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada and was preceded in death by his father and mother, Albert Barrett and Betty (Allen) Barrett and a sister, Patricia Mills.

Rusty was a retired Detective with the Long Beach Police Department, he also served with the Refugio Police Department and then as Municipal Judge of Woodsboro, Texas.

He is survived by his sister, Dianna Carey, brother-in-law, Robert Carey and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

Rusty lived his life serving and helping others, he will be deeply missed.

A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held December 13, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church in Long Beach, Mississippi.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
