Louis Edward King, Jr.
1951 ~ 2019
Escatawpa
Louis Edward King, Jr., age 68, of Escatawpa, passed away on November 30, 2019.
He was preceded in death by a son, Louis Edward King, III; his parents, Louis Edward King, Sr. and Lorine King; and a special cousin, Vernon King.
He is survived by his children, Tanya Gipson (Chris) and Angela Grosso (Shane); 3 siblings, Deberjean Wood (Allen), Robert King, and James King (Debbie); 3 grandchildren, Miranda Rost (David), Conner Gipson, and Aiden Gipson; several nieces, nephews, and other close friends that he considered family.
He was an operator with the East Jackson County Road Department and he enjoyed fishing and spending time at the marina with his friends.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 4 – 6 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 LeMoyne Blvd, West Jackson County. A prayer service will be held at 6 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private in Bellande Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Soso Foundation, P.O. Box 632, Ocean Springs, MS 39566.
An online guestbook may be signed and condolences offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 8, 2019