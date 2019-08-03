|
|
Louis S. Marasco
1932 ~ 2019
Long Beach
Louis S. Marasco, 86, a long-time resident of Long Beach, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Wiggins, MS.
Mr. Marasco was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Long Beach Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and the treasurer. He retired as a Fitter and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Elizabeth Marasco; his son, James Louis Marasco; his parents, Mike & Josephine Marasco; and his sister, Rose Marie Marasco. Survivors include his daughter, Debby Lott and husband Lynn of Perkinston; his brother, Vincent Marasco and wife Catherine; his three grandchildren, Lisa Lott Holliman and husband Trent, Stephanie Marasco and Burt Rabby and wife Jennifer; and six great-grandchildren, Gabriella Marasco, Rowan Glascoe, Zoe Pierce, Rafferty Holliman, Arlo Holliman and Gage Rabby.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach with a visitation for family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ().
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 3, 2019