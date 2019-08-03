Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
19130 Commission Rd.,
Long Beach, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
19130 Commission Rd
Long Beach , MS
Louis S. Marasco


1932 - 2019
Louis S. Marasco Obituary
Louis S. Marasco

1932 ~ 2019

Long Beach

Louis S. Marasco, 86, a long-time resident of Long Beach, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Wiggins, MS.

Mr. Marasco was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of Long Beach Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and the treasurer. He retired as a Fitter and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Elizabeth Marasco; his son, James Louis Marasco; his parents, Mike & Josephine Marasco; and his sister, Rose Marie Marasco. Survivors include his daughter, Debby Lott and husband Lynn of Perkinston; his brother, Vincent Marasco and wife Catherine; his three grandchildren, Lisa Lott Holliman and husband Trent, Stephanie Marasco and Burt Rabby and wife Jennifer; and six great-grandchildren, Gabriella Marasco, Rowan Glascoe, Zoe Pierce, Rafferty Holliman, Arlo Holliman and Gage Rabby.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 3:00 p.m. at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd., Long Beach with a visitation for family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Allen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the (). The online guestbook may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
