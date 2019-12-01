Home

Louise Hathorn


1941 - 2019
Louise Hathorn Obituary
Louise Cody Hathorn

1941-2019

Pass Christian

Louise Cody Hathorn, age 77, of Pass Christian, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 after fighting a long battle with cancer.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Nell Cody.

Louise is survived by her children, Justin (Jaime) Hathorn and Marlena O'Rillion; her special grandchildren, Colby Biando, Garrett Biando, and Reilly Biando; and very dear family friend, Harry Richardson.

She was born in Columbia, MS on December 18th, 1941. After graduating high school and enjoying traveling the country, she moved to the coast in 1983, settling in Long Beach to raise her children. She was also a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi. She later retired in Pass Christian to enjoy her cottage by the beach.

She worked in many industries during her travels throughout the country, then later once settled on the coast, she was employed by the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigations Division until her retirement after over 25 years of service.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was the best at planning and celebrating holidays with her family. She enjoyed sticking her toes in the sand at the beach and watching the birds dance around her yard.

She has always been a blessing to us all and will be tremendously missed by many. The family would like to thank Dr. Allison Wall and Brittany Hicks, NP. Their care and compassion was invaluable to her and her family during her battle. We are forever grateful for their love and medical care.

A private service will be held with invitations sent out.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., at Washington Ave. in West Jackson Co. is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
