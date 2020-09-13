Loyce Stafford Gremillion1926 ~ 2020Long BeachLoyce Stafford Gremillion, age 94, of Gulfport died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Gulfport.She was preceded in death by her husband, O.J. Gremillion, Jr., and parents, Onra and Centille Stafford.Mrs. Gremillion is survived by her daughter, Faye Gremillion (Sid), of Long Beach, her son, Jerry W. Gremillion (Vickie), of Laplace, LA, her grandchildren, Roger Gremillion, of Long Beach; Michael Gremillion (Kim), of Gulfport; Shara Gremillion, of Slidell, LA; and her great grandson, Ryan Gremillion, of Gulfport.The family extends special thanks to Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center and St. Joseph Hospice.A private graveside service will be held.