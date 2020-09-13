1/1
Loyce Gremillion
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loyce Stafford Gremillion

1926 ~ 2020

Long Beach

Loyce Stafford Gremillion, age 94, of Gulfport died Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her husband, O.J. Gremillion, Jr., and parents, Onra and Centille Stafford.

Mrs. Gremillion is survived by her daughter, Faye Gremillion (Sid), of Long Beach, her son, Jerry W. Gremillion (Vickie), of Laplace, LA, her grandchildren, Roger Gremillion, of Long Beach; Michael Gremillion (Kim), of Gulfport; Shara Gremillion, of Slidell, LA; and her great grandson, Ryan Gremillion, of Gulfport.

The family extends special thanks to Memorial Driftwood Nursing Center and St. Joseph Hospice.

A private graveside service will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved