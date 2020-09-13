Loyd Vernon Sharp
1944 -2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Loyd Vernon Sharp, age 75, of Ocean Springs, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 29, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
Loyd was born on October 28, 1944 in Danville KY to Eugene and Jean Sharp. He moved to the coast with his parents in 1949 where he lived the rest of his life.
He graduated from Biloxi High in 1962. He attended Perkinston Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. He went to work for the MS Department of Environmental Quality as a field agent and retired 32 years later as the South Regional supervisor.
Loyd enjoyed many things in life. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a charter member of the Perkinston Yacht Club, loved dancing to country music, and shooting pool. He loved hunting and fishing and being out on Horn Island. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan.
He served six years in the Marine Corps Reserves in Gulfport.
Loyd was preceeded in death by his parents, and his first wife and mother of his child, Mary Skaar.
He is survived by his loving, supportive wife and partner of 21 years Karyn Sharp, his daughter Ashley (Michael) Denham, his stepson Justin (Bobbi) Kittle, his stepson Jordan (Carter Cloud) Kittle, and his five grandchildren: Alana, Avery, Jillian, Jaxon, and Emery.
Marshall Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. A private family remembrance was held on September 5th.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.marshallfh.com
.