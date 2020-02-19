|
Lt. Col. Leonard Sumter, Jr. USAF, Ret.
1942 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Lt. Colonel Leonard (Len) Sumter, Jr. USAF, Ret., age 77, of Vancleave, MS passed away on Feb. 13, 2020.
Len was born August 28, 1942, in Charleston, S.C. He received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University and his master's degree from Northern Michigan University. He was a decorated veteran with 22 yrs. of service to his country. His medals include the Distinguished Flying Cross; meritorious service medal with one oak leaf cluster; air medal with four oak leaf clusters; AF commendation medal with one oak leaf cluster; distinguished-presidential unit citation; AF outstanding unit award with valor and two oak leaf clusters; combat readiness medal with one oak leaf cluster; national defense service medal; AF longevity service award with four oak leaf clusters; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry cross with palm, Vietnam campaign medal. Following his AF retirement, Len was a pilot with Airborne Express for 13 yrs. He was an avid car fan participating in Cruisin' The Coast for the past 18 yrs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Sr, and Betty Sumter, and one brother, Michael Sumter.
Survivors include his wife of 53 yrs, Gloria; daughter, Shalene Ryall (John); son, Craig Sumter; brother, Ron Sumter (Dale); two grandsons, Jacob and Alex Ryall; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20th at 10 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 6705 Jim Ramsay Road, Vancleave. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with Msgr. John McGrath as the main celebrant. Burial will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 1:30.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to or Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
The Vancleave Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 19, 2020