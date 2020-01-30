|
LuAnne Vanouver Davis Waldrop
1936-2020
Saucier
LuAnne Vanover Davis Waldrop, age 83, of Saucier, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Wiggins.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Davis, and second husband, David Waldrop; two sisters, June Lemon and Judy Jackson; and one great-grandson, Michael Burton.
She is survived by three children, Joseph Davis (Julia A.) of Anderson, IN, Kathy Glenn (Jeff) of Saucier, Julia Parker (Ray) of Lucedale; five siblings, Nina Young (Henry), Phillip Vanover (Charlene), Billy Graham (Sandy), Jerry Graham (Julie), Gail Slaton (Gary); 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
LuAnne was a native of Wise, Virginia. She was a long time administrative clerk for Saucier United Methodist Church and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, gardening and reading.
"Life is fragile, handle it with prayer"
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to National Multiple Sclerosis or of MS.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020, with visitation starting at 10:30 AM at Saucier United Methodist Church 24135 Church Ave. Saucier, MS. Burial will follow at Gulf Pines Cemetery, Long Beach, MS.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared a www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 30, 2020