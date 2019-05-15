Mrs. Lubertha Thurmond Haskin



Dec. 27, 1931 - May 9, 2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Lubertha Thurmond Haskin, 87, of Gulfport, Mississippi departed this life, Thursday, May 9, 2019. Mrs. Haskin was a Mississippi Gulf Coast resident for more than 70 years. She was a member of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, Gulfport where she served as a Sunday School Teacher and sang in the choir. Mrs. Haskin was employed with the United States of Veterans Affairs, Biloxi for 22 years until her retirement.



Cooking was a past time that gave Mrs. Haskin so much joy. She held the honor of being a mother to the highest degree, as she made sure that her children were reared to respect every human being. Mrs. Haskin enjoyed attending church and had a passion for helping others. It goes without saying that she was a walking example of the morals and ethics that she instilled in her children. Mrs. Haskin's family and those who knew her will miss her dearly, but they find comfort in the virtues that she left behind.



"Many daughters have done virtuously, but thou excellest them all. Favor is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the LORD, she shall be praised."



She is proceeded in death by her spouse, Mr. Sammie Lee Haskin; both parents, Mr. Columbus Thurmond and Mrs. Beatrice Johnson Thurmond; a son, Terry Benard Haskin; two daughters, Clementine Thurmond Holmes Haskin, Thelma Lee Haskin; three brothers, Bryant T. Thurmond, Willie Thurmond, Franklin Thurmond; and a sister, Maude Thurmond Crawford.



She leaves to cherish her loving memory, three sons, Jimmie Allen Haskin, Jerry Leon Haskin, both of Gulfport, Mississippi, Christopher (Roslyn) Haskin- Laurel, Mississippi; two daughters, Doris (Elton) Duckworth- Gulfport, Mississippi, Geraldine Haskin ( the late Kenneth) Thomas- Tuskegee Institute, Alabama; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.



Funeral: 11:00AM, Saturday May 18, 2019; Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, Gulfport. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Monroe Memorial Park. ONLINE REGISTRY:WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM Published in The Sun Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2019