MSgt Lucien "Lou"



Berryman, Jr.



1936 ~ 2019



Magnolia, TX



MSgt Lucien "Lou" Berryman, Jr., age 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.



Lou was born in Paris, KY on January 15, 1936 to Inez and Lucien Berryman. He graduated from Bourbon County High School in June 1954, enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served for 25 1/2 years.



Lou was an avid deer hunter and loved going to his deer camp in Homer, LA every last week of October until January 15 to hunt with his longtime hunting buddies. Later wives were included and both had wonderful memories of the deer camp.



Lou was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6731, D'Iberville, MS. He loved his time spent with friends at the post. Lou was also a member of the American Legion Post 2002 and past member of the Biloxi Elks.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Inez Stanfield and Lucien Berryman, Sr.; his sister, Barbara Gully of Lexington, KY; his granddaughter, Heather Berryman; and his great-granddaughter, Victoria Molina, both of Ocean Springs, MS



Lou is survived by his loving wife, Annie "Ann" Dill Berryman of Magnolia, TX, where they had resided for over three years; his son, Sidney Berryman and his daughter, Patricia Ritchie both of Biloxi, MS; his step- daughter, Monica (Dan) Lindquist of Magnolia, TX ; his nephew, Calvin Gully and his family of Lexington, KY; 5 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.



A special thank you to Monica and Dan Lindquist for all the special care given the past three years.



Funeral Services will be held at the Pass Road Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 am. Friends may visit from 9:30 am until service time. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on May 12, 2019