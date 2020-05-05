Lucy Nadine Towles
1922 - 2020
Lyman
Nadine Anderson Towles passed away on May 2, 2020, at the age of 98.
She was born in Ludlow, MS in 1922 to Edd and Lucy Anderson. They moved to Canton, MS the same year. She graduated from Canton High School in 1941. She then worked at BellSouth Telephone Company for 2 1/2 years before moving to Pascagoula where she worked at Ingall's Shipyard. It was there she met her husband, Walter Towles and they were married on December 5, 1945. She left the shipyard and they moved to Lyman. Here they both worked at the Veteran's Hospital in Gulfport before transferring to the Navy Base.
They raised two very good sons, Terry and Michael. She was a member of the Lyman First Baptist Church, Eastern Star Orange Grove Chapter 51, and the Joppa Shrine Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; 6 siblings; and a nephew.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry and Michael; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Lyman.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on May 5, 2020.