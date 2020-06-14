Lula Caroline Larance Amonett
Jun. 27, 1927--Jun.11, 2020
Pascagoula
Lula Caroline Larance Amonett was born June 27, 1927 in Hilly, LA to James and Carrie Larance. She was the youngest of the Larance children. At the age of two, her mother died and she was under the care of her oldest sister, Irene, until the age of 17 when she came to Pascagoula, where she met and married Ray Amonett. They had five children, Charles, Carolyn, Bobby, Debra, and Danny.
Lula worked most of her life in retail beginning at Brumfield's Clothing Store, Bargain Annex, several drug stores and dollar stores, before finally retiring when she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Lula and Ray also owned and operated Ray's Package Store in Pascagoula for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Larance; husband, Ray Amonett; son, Danny Amonett; brothers, Clint, Delton, and Buddy Larance; sisters, Irene Colvin, Ophelia Goodwin, Molly Ruth Murrow, Mary Pilgreen, and Nettie Hodge.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Amonett and Bobby (Mary) Amonett; daughters, Carolyn (Bob) Green and Debra (Bill) Kendrick; grandchildren, Rick, Robert, Joel Amonett, Julie Nixon, Kim Eakin, Bobbi Nickolson, Derek and Aaron Green, Brian Amonett, Linda Parker, Jennifer Grayson, Will Kendrick, Brandi Estes, Matthew, Jonathan, and Cecily Amonett; fourteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Lula Caroline Amonett. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us .
Jun. 27, 1927--Jun.11, 2020
Pascagoula
Lula Caroline Larance Amonett was born June 27, 1927 in Hilly, LA to James and Carrie Larance. She was the youngest of the Larance children. At the age of two, her mother died and she was under the care of her oldest sister, Irene, until the age of 17 when she came to Pascagoula, where she met and married Ray Amonett. They had five children, Charles, Carolyn, Bobby, Debra, and Danny.
Lula worked most of her life in retail beginning at Brumfield's Clothing Store, Bargain Annex, several drug stores and dollar stores, before finally retiring when she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Lula and Ray also owned and operated Ray's Package Store in Pascagoula for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Carrie Larance; husband, Ray Amonett; son, Danny Amonett; brothers, Clint, Delton, and Buddy Larance; sisters, Irene Colvin, Ophelia Goodwin, Molly Ruth Murrow, Mary Pilgreen, and Nettie Hodge.
She is survived by her sons, Charles Amonett and Bobby (Mary) Amonett; daughters, Carolyn (Bob) Green and Debra (Bill) Kendrick; grandchildren, Rick, Robert, Joel Amonett, Julie Nixon, Kim Eakin, Bobbi Nickolson, Derek and Aaron Green, Brian Amonett, Linda Parker, Jennifer Grayson, Will Kendrick, Brandi Estes, Matthew, Jonathan, and Cecily Amonett; fourteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home in Moss Point, MS from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Lula Caroline Amonett. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us .
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.